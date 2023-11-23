Elon Musk says X (Twitter) will bring back headlines on posts

X (formerly known as Twitter) will once again display the headlines of links in tweets posts.

In a November 22nd post, X owner Elon Musk said the platform will “overlay title in the upper potion [sic] of the image of a URL card” in an upcoming update. It’s unclear when the change will roll out.

In an upcoming release, 𝕏 will overlay title in the upper potion of the image of a URL card — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2023

In October, the platform removed headlines from posts, which Musk claimed would “greatly improve the esthetics [sic].” See below for an example of what links look like now (left) vs. the previous version (right):

But while Musk claims it made for better aesthetics, it proved frustrating to many actually using the platform. That’s because simply sharing a link to X now means that you only see the featured image and the website’s URL in the bottom-left corner. Therefore, you wouldn’t have any idea what the actual story is about at first glance.

It also remains to be seen how sizable the overlaid title will be. While Musk might think having it in the upper corner makes for a cleaner image, it may also make the text size overly small. It wouldn’t be the first time Musk planned to force a visual change onto users before intense pushback led to a reversal.

Source: Elon Musk