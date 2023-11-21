Someone drove Tesla’s Cybertruck into the ocean following Elon Musk’s claims it can float

In what looks like a scene straight out of a sci-fi flick, a Tesla Cybertruck was seen cruising through the Gulf of Mexico after Elon Musk said that the electric truck can float.

Although Tesla’s warranty does not recommend driving the truck into bodies of water, Musk has gone on record as far back as last year regarding the Cybertrucks multi-terrain ability.

Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2022

The CEO posted a note to X back in September 2022, claiming that the vehicle would be “waterproof enough” to serve briefly as a boat, allowing it to cross rivers, lakes and even seas that aren’t too choppy.

He added that ideally, it would be able to cross from SpaceX’s Starbase to South Padre Island in Texas, which is roughly 360 meters or 1,100 feet.

If that doesn’t sound convincing enough, take a look at the video below:

Who wants to sail the 7 seas with myself and Captain Jack Sparrow, in the Cybertruck? Since it can totally float now😏 pic.twitter.com/D1dorIaKDC — TheTeslaEnthusiast (@TeslaEnthusist) November 21, 2023

The Reddit user ilyasgnnndmr shared the video that shows Tesla driving a Cybertruck prototype into the Gulf of Mexico just off the shore of Port Aransas in Texas.

The Cybertruck looks to be doing alright, even though it’s being driven through shallow tides rather than being submerged further out.

Whether or not this is Tesla having some fun or legitimate testing for a future water crossing is yet to be seen. More information surrounding the Cybertruck and its floating capabilities will likely be revealed at Tesla’s delivery event on November 30th.

A Cybertruck was recently spotted on the streets of Montreal, marking what could have been the vehicle’s first sighting in Canada.

Image credit: Tesla

Source: Reddit (ilyasgnnndmr) Via: Electrek