Tesla announces Cybertruck delivery event for later this year

Tesla reportedly plans to hold a delivery event for the futuristic Cybertruck in the third quarter of this year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk spilled the beans about the event to Tesla investors on the company’s most recent earnings call. The electric car company will begin manufacturing the Cybertruck this summer with plans for volume production having been previously slated for sometime in 2024.

During the earnings call, Musk allegedly told investors that it “takes time to get the manufacturing line going, and this is really a very radical product.” He added that the Cybertruck is not made the way other cars are made.

If you remember anything about the battery-electric light-duty truck that was revealed back in November of 2019, you’d understand the CEO’s point. The Cybertruck is unlike anything on the market right now, especially in terms of looks, with the vehicle sporting a stainless steel exterior that Tesla coined as an “exoskeleton.”

News of a delivery event is promising, considering that the Cybertruck has been delayed on multiple occasions up to this point. The launch was initially planned for 2021 before being moved back to last year, and then once again moved to this year.

Although there have been reports of pricing for the truck, with a three-motor model teased at $70,000 USD (roughly $94,309 CAD). Tesla has warned that final pricing and specs have not yet been determined.

Image credit: Tesla

Source: The Verge Via: Engadget