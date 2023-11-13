OLED screens are coming to Apple’s iPad line before the MacBook

Apple will reportedly bring OLED screen technology to its iPad Pro alongside a refreshed iPad Air in 2024, according to often-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

This isn’t entirely surprising given the tech giant just refreshed its MacBook Pro line with its new M3 chip, indicating it’ll be close to a year until it gets another fresh coat of paint that possibly includes an OLED screen. Kuo says that an updated version of the iPad Air will arrive early next year, followed by a new iPad Pro in the year’s second quarter.

2024年新款iPad機型與量產時程預測 / Predictions for New iPad Models and Production Timeline in 2024https://t.co/VgiIXeS1Wg — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) November 12, 2023

The analyst goes on to state that Apple will release the iPad Air in two sizes for the first time, including a 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch variant, similar to its 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. However, the larger iPad Air won’t get mini LED display tech like the bigger iPad Pro, instead opting for a new “oxide backplane” that improves the tablet’s overall design (the iPad Pro also features this tech).

On the iPad Pro side, Kuo says Apple’s upcoming M3-powered refresh will ditch mini LED for OLED technology, and that the base-level iPad and iPad mini will also get chip refreshes in the new year.

This means that if you’re considering buying a new iPad, it’s probably worth waiting for the new year before you pull the trigger.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo (Medium) Via: Engadget