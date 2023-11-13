Samsung S23 in Canada to get One UI 6.0, Android 14 on November 21

Samsung users can rejoice as Galaxy S23 users in Canada will get the Android 14 update with One UI 6.0.

According to the Rogers’ and Fido’s update schedules, the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra will get One UI 6.0 and Android 14.

If you’re not on Rogers or Fido, it’s still likely that you’ll still get the update around that day.

One UI 6 features edesigned quick settings, a more concise weather app, redesigned emojis, Chromecast screen sharing and more.

Android 14 has features like new lock screen options and monochrome wallpaper options, and you can also create generative AI. Further, there are new cinematic wallpapers as well. Android 14 also includes improved security and better utilizes your battery.

Source: Fido, Rogers