Activision’s new Splat anti-cheat cuts the parachutes of Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters

Alongside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s launch, Activision has revealed announcing its new anti-cheat measure called ‘Splat.’

Aimed at Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters, the new anti-cheat system cuts the parachute of scummy players. Leveraging the Ricochet system, Splat will randomly disable the cheater’s parachute, plummeting them to the ground with no saving grace.

It sounds like the development team is having a bit of fun with the latest anti-cheat. The updated blog post notes that Splat may kick in “randomly” if Richochet discovers a cheater. If the discovery occurs after the initial deployment, Splat will adjust the player’s velocity. This means that if a cheater decides to jump at any moment, they may find themselves propelling 10,000 feet into the air.

Activision confirmed that Splat won’t be turned on without Ricochet’s verification. Therefore, player reporting won’t impact Splat. Likewise, the game “can’t accidentally activate it.”

The Call of Duty development team has taken other hilarious measures to proactively dissuade cheaters. In the past, Ricochet would disable the bullets and damage of a cheater, so they’d essentially be firing blanks at their enemies. Ricochet has also removed the ability for cheaters to see non-cheaters in the game, making them invisible.

Activision also announced that Ricochet is incorporating new Machine Learning as a way to help with efficiency and speed when dealing with cheaters. This new tech enables the team working on Ricochet to examine client-server data faster to find new cheat behaviours. It also helps in the collection of problem accounts. Additionally, Activision’s replay investigation tool helps the team review upwards of 700 replay clips a day to monitor possible hacks and cheats.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches with a brand new multiplayer suite and a new Zombies mode. Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 starts on December 6th. This will mark the deeper Warzone integration, including the new Urzikstan map.

Image credit: Activision

Source: Call of Duty Via: The Verge