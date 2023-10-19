Play Services update enables Wear OS 4 watch transfer on smartphones

Google’s Wear OS 4 update brings the ability to easily transfer smartwatches between phones, something that previously required users to totally reset their smartwatches.

However, Wear OS 4 only brought the functionality to smartwatches, with a separate update needed to enable the capability on smartphones. According to Android Police, Play Services ‘version 23.39’ is rolling out now to enable smartwatch transfer on the phone side.

The ability to move a smartwatch from one phone to the other without resetting the watch is a huge quality-of-life improvement and one of the better additions Google made with Wear OS 4.

Source: Android Police