Tesla’s Cybertruck could start shipping by end of 2023 ‘at the earliest’

Tesla’s Cybertruck is reportedly being readied for roads by the end of the year. This follows after numerous delays to get the highly anticipated and unique electric vehicle (EV).

Often reliable TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Tesla’s Cybertruck “will start shipping by the end of the year at the earliest.” If correct, the total number of available EVs will be slim, as expected. Kuo claims that 2023 shipments could top off at 200 vehicles before ramping up for 2024.

My latest survey indicates that the Tesla Cybertruck will start shipping by the end of the year at the earliest / 我的最新調查顯示Tesla Cybertruck最快將在年底開始出貨https://t.co/1Oyg5FC2fo — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 9, 2023

Tesla has seemingly struggled to kickstart production of the Cybertruck. Tesla originally planned mass production to begin by the end of 2023. However, “early production” was reportedly planned at the Austin, Texas plant during mid-2023. During its Q4 2022 earning call, Musk moved the goalpost for mass production to 2024. This aligns with Kuo’s latest report, in which it’s believed 2024 shipments could be between 100,000 to 120,000. Looking ahead, 2025’s shipments could reach upwards of 260,000 EVs.

Moreover, Kuo claims that the Cybertruck’s design will impact and move the needle on Tesla’s “competitive advantage until 2030.” The analyst also believes that a “all-new designed” successor won’t arrive until 2030. However, it’s believed there will be upgrades and modified versions of the base Cybertruck. Though, its form factor will likely be left untouched.

If Cybertruck is launching this year, Canadian pricing and availability still needs to be confirmed. Upon its launch in 2019, Tesla touched on a $39,900 USD (roughly $54,400 CAD at the time) price tag. However, with four years of development, specs and pricing could change the final market price.

Image credit: Tesla

Source: @mingchikuo