New on Disney+ Canada: October 2023

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in October.

Highlights include the second season of Marvel’s Loki, a new Goosebumps series and the streaming premiere of Haunted Mansion.

Read on for the full list:

October 2nd

Appendage [Star]

October 4th

Haunted Mansion

Never Let Him Go (Season 1) [Star]

October 5th

The Boogeyman [Star]

Loki (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]

October 6th

Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop [Star]

Camping Out

Chips Ahoy

Fiddling Around

Inferior Decorator

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats

Old MacDonald Duck

When the Cat’s Away

Wynken, Blynken and Nod

October 11th

The Conversations Project (Season 1) [Star]

4Ever (Season 1)

Nothing (Nada) (Season 1) [Star]

October 13th

Ghost of the Mountains

Goosebumps (five-episode series premiere) [Disney+ Original]

The Sound of the Police [Star]

October 15th

Bob’s Burgers (Season 15 premiere) [Star]

October 18th

Living for the Dead (Season 1) [Star]

October 20th

Werewolf by Night in Color [Disney+ Original]

October 24th

The Lions of Sicily (Leoni Di Sicilia) (Season 2, four-episode premiere) [Star]

My Home Hero (Season 1, two-episode premiere) [Star]

Love in Fairhope (Season 1) [Star]

October 25th

Broken Karaoke (Season 2, new episodes)

October 27th

Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red

Trap Jazz

It’s worth noting that Loki will begin streaming on October 5th at 6pm PT/9pm ET, a new premiere time that was introduced with the ongoing Ahsoka Star Wars series.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 or $119.99/month in Canada. The full list of what came to Disney+ in September can be found here.

Image credit: Marvel Studios