New on Disney+ Canada: October 2023

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in October.
Highlights include the second season of Marvel’s Loki, a new Goosebumps series and the streaming premiere of Haunted Mansion.
Read on for the full list:
October 2nd
- Appendage [Star]
October 4th
- Haunted Mansion
- Never Let Him Go (Season 1) [Star]
October 5th
- The Boogeyman [Star]
- Loki (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]
October 6th
- Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop [Star]
- Camping Out
- Chips Ahoy
- Fiddling Around
- Inferior Decorator
- Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats
- Old MacDonald Duck
- When the Cat’s Away
- Wynken, Blynken and Nod
October 11th
- The Conversations Project (Season 1) [Star]
- 4Ever (Season 1)
- Nothing (Nada) (Season 1) [Star]
October 13th
- Ghost of the Mountains
- Goosebumps (five-episode series premiere) [Disney+ Original]
- The Sound of the Police [Star]
October 15th
- Bob’s Burgers (Season 15 premiere) [Star]
October 18th
- Living for the Dead (Season 1) [Star]
October 20th
- Werewolf by Night in Color [Disney+ Original]
October 24th
- The Lions of Sicily (Leoni Di Sicilia) (Season 2, four-episode premiere) [Star]
- My Home Hero (Season 1, two-episode premiere) [Star]
- Love in Fairhope (Season 1) [Star]
October 25th
- Broken Karaoke (Season 2, new episodes)
October 27th
- Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red
- Trap Jazz
It’s worth noting that Loki will begin streaming on October 5th at 6pm PT/9pm ET, a new premiere time that was introduced with the ongoing Ahsoka Star Wars series.
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 or $119.99/month in Canada. The full list of what came to Disney+ in September can be found here.
Image credit: Marvel Studios