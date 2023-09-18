Loki Season 2 starts a day early on Disney+

Disney+ has announced that season two of Loki will premiere on Disney+ a day earlier than previously announced.

The second season of Loki was supposed to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, October 6th. Now, it will premiere a day earlier, on Thursday, October 5th.

Hey y'all! Check this out! Marvel Studios’ #Loki Season 2, an Original series, is streaming on October 5 at 6PM PT, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8sGo1xmRIW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 18, 2023

Canadians will be able to start streaming the new season of the show at 9pm ET/6pm PT, compared to the previous 12pm PT/3am ET release timing.

The change in premiere day and time follows the schedule of the Star Wars spin-off Ahsoka on Disney+. The change was welcomed by many fans in North America, who could watch the show before going to sleep and avoid spoilers online the next day.

Subsequent episodes will be released at the same time every Thursday, so episode two will be out on October 12th, while the third episode will land on October 19th, etc.

Loki will continue the story of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), two variants of Loki with different agendas. Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius will also likely play a significant role in season two, as suggested by the trailer.

Check out the trailer below:

Image credit: Marvel Studios

Source: Disney+