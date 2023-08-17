New on Disney+ Canada: September 2023

Disney has revealed all of the movies and shows coming to Disney+ in Canada in September.

Highlights include this year’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, the fourth season of The Kardashians and the second season of I Am Groot.

Here’s the full list:

September 1st

The Jewel Thief

September 5th

All Wet

Trolley Troubles

September 6th

I Am Groot (Season 2)

The Little Mermaid

Moving (Season 1, new episodes)

NCT 127: The Lost Boys (Season 1, new episodes)

Praise Petey (Season 1)

September 8th

The Barn Dance

Bone Trouble

The First Responders (Season 2)

Merbabies

Mickey’s Kangaroo

Playful Pluto

Pluto, Junior

Venom

September 9th

Arthdal Chronicles (Season 2, premiere episode)

September 13th

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband (Season 1)

This Fool (Season 2, two-episode premiere)

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Moving (Season 1, new episodes)

The Other Black Girl

Phoenix: Eden 17 (Season 1)

September 14th

Theater Camp

September 15th

Lang Lang Plays Disney

September 20th

Irresistible (Season 1)

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 5)

September 22nd

No One Will Save You

September 27th

Big City Greens (Season 3)

Raven’s Home (Season 6)

The Worst of Evil (Season 1, three-episode premiere)

September 28th

The Kardashians (Season 4)

September 29th

Beautiful, FL

Black Belts

Explorer: Lost in the Arctic

The Ghost

Marvel Studios Legends (Season 2, new episodes)

Maxine

Project CC

The Roof

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Image credit: Disney