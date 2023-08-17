fbpx
New on Disney+ Canada: September 2023

Highlights include The Little Mermaid (2023) and The Kardashians (Season 4)

Bradly Shankar
Aug 17, 20233:44 PM EDT 0 comments
The Little Mermaid 2023

Disney has revealed all of the movies and shows coming to Disney+ in Canada in September.

Highlights include this year’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, the fourth season of The Kardashians and the second season of I Am Groot.

Here’s the full list:

September 1st

  • The Jewel Thief

September 5th

  • All Wet
  • Trolley Troubles

September 6th

  • I Am Groot (Season 2)
  • The Little Mermaid
  • Moving (Season 1, new episodes)
  • NCT 127: The Lost Boys (Season 1, new episodes)
  • Praise Petey (Season 1)

September 8th

  • The Barn Dance
  • Bone Trouble
  • The First Responders (Season 2)
  • Merbabies
  • Mickey’s Kangaroo
  • Playful Pluto
  • Pluto, Junior
  • Venom

September 9th

  • Arthdal Chronicles (Season 2, premiere episode)

September 13th

  • Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
  • Betrayal: The Perfect Husband (Season 1)
  • This Fool (Season 2, two-episode premiere)
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Moving (Season 1, new episodes)
  • The Other Black Girl
  • Phoenix: Eden 17 (Season 1)

September 14th

  • Theater Camp

September 15th

  • Lang Lang Plays Disney

September 20th

  • Irresistible (Season 1)
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion
  • Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 5)

September 22nd

  • No One Will Save You

September 27th

  • Big City Greens (Season 3)
  • Raven’s Home (Season 6)
  • The Worst of Evil (Season 1, three-episode premiere)

September 28th

  • The Kardashians (Season 4)

September 29th

  • Beautiful, FL
  • Black Belts
  • Explorer: Lost in the Arctic
  • The Ghost
  • Marvel Studios Legends (Season 2, new episodes)
  • Maxine
  • Project CC
  • The Roof

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Image credit: Disney

