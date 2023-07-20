What’s new on CBC Gem in August 2023

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in August.
Below is all the content set to hit the platform:
CBC Sports
- GT20 Canada Cricket Tournament – Streaming now until August 6th
- Para Swimming World Championships – Streaming July 31st – August 6th
- Rugby Americas North Sevens – Streaming August 19th – 20th
- World Athletics Championships – Streaming August 19th – 27th
August 1st
- Dreaming Whilst Black *Exclusive Canadian Premiere*
- Freeup! Emancipation Day 2023
August 4th
- Chateau Diy Season 6
- Hey Duggee Season 2
August 5th
- Richard Iii
August 7th
- Super Agent Jon Le Bon Season 5
August 9th
- The Colour Of Ink
August 11th
- You & Me *Exclusive Canadian Premiere*
- Paul Simon On Q With Tom Power
August 16th
- Coextinction
August 18th
- Junior Baking Show Season 8
August 25th
- A Body That Works *Exclusive Canadian Premiere*
Coming in September
- Bones Of Crows – Limited Series
- Cook Clever, Waste Less With Prue & Rupy
- Ghosts (UK) – Season 5 (Final Season)
- Harlots – Season 2
CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.
CBC Gem is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.
Image credit: CBC