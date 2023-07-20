What’s new on CBC Gem in August 2023

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in August.

Below is all the content set to hit the platform:

CBC Sports

GT20 Canada Cricket Tournament – Streaming now until August 6th

Para Swimming World Championships – Streaming July 31st – August 6th

Rugby Americas North Sevens – Streaming August 19th – 20th

World Athletics Championships – Streaming August 19th – 27th

August 1st

Dreaming Whilst Black *Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Freeup! Emancipation Day 2023

August 4th

Chateau Diy Season 6

Hey Duggee Season 2

August 5th

Richard Iii

August 7th

Super Agent Jon Le Bon Season 5

August 9th

The Colour Of Ink

August 11th

You & Me *Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Paul Simon On Q With Tom Power

August 16th

Coextinction

August 18th

Junior Baking Show Season 8

August 25th

A Body That Works *Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Coming in September

Bones Of Crows – Limited Series

Cook Clever, Waste Less With Prue & Rupy

Ghosts (UK) – Season 5 (Final Season)

Harlots – Season 2

CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.

CBC Gem is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.