Amazon is extending its flash sale to include the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8, both equipped with Alexa voice assistant capabilities. This follows the sale of its popular Fire TV Sticks from last week, and now the savings have been reduced by 30 percent off the regular prices of these devices.

The Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are smart displays that offer voice-activated controls and video capabilities.

The Echo Show 5 features a 5.5-inch touchscreen display, ideal for weather updates, music streaming, and watching videos, and getting updates on when the Leaf finally lose in the playoffs. It has a built-in camera for video calls and access to Alexa’s Drop In feature. You can also use voice commands to control other smart home devices, like lights or thermostats.

On the other hand, the Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch HD display, perfect for watching videos or following the Blue Jays. It also has a built-in camera for video calls and Drop In. Additionally, it functions as a smart home hub, allowing you to control various devices, such as lights, cameras, and thermostats, with a quality speaker system.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada