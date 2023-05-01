The Source has several headphones/earbuds on sale right now

The Source Canada currently has several headphones, including the Beats Studio 3, the Beats Solo 3, Sony WF-1000XM4, Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 and more on sale.

Check out some of the deals below:

Beats Solo 3 On-Ear Wireless Headphones – Rose Gold: $149.99 (save $100)

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – The Beats Skyline Collection – Midnight Black: $249.99 (save $190)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – Lavender: $139.99 (save $189.99)

Jabra Elite 4 Active True Wireless Noise Cancelling Sport Earbuds – Black: $99.99 (save $149.99)

Skullcandy Dime 2 True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds – True Black: Available for $29.99 until May 10th

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Black: $139.99 (save $50)

Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones – Black: $229.99 (save $100)

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – Black: $199.99 (save $60)

Skullcandy Push Active True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds – Black/Orange: $69.99 (save $30)

Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds – Black: Available for $249.99 until May 18th

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation): $299.99 (save $30)

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds – True Black: $49.99 (save $30)

Sony LinkBuds Open-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds – Black: $199.99 (save $50)

JBL Tune 660NC Wireless On-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones – Black: $99.99 (save $40)

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones – Black: Available for $399.99 until May 11th.

Sennheiser RS175 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Transmission Tower – Black: $299.99 (save $100)

Find all headphones on sale here. It’s worth noting that the products mentioned above have varying ‘sale end’ dates. If you’re going to sit on the idea of making a purchase, make sure to check when the sale ends.

