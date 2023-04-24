You may not have asked for it, but you’re getting a Call of Duty board game

The next time your disgruntled friend or family member flips over the Monopoly board, effectively eliminating your three-hour-long capitalist uprising, take the power back by reaching for Call of Duty: The Board Game to enact your revenge.

Activision has teamed up with the board game company Arcane Wonders as well as Genuine Entertainment and Evolution to make the game. Call of Duty: The Board Game is set to be a fast-paced mix of tactical planning, strategy and ‘combat.’ A brief but official announcement trailer has also been released as if the hype wasn’t big enough without one.

So far, we know that apart from being an instant draw for teenage gamers, players will take on the role of soldiers and battle others throughout the game with various weapons and tactics. Arcane Wonders also says there are several scenarios and gameplay modes to choose from, with the game set to include maps from former Call of Duty titles.

While we don’t have any information on killstreaks, a potential zombies mode or if a campaign is included yet, we do know that pre-orders for Call of Duty: The Board Game will start this fall on Kickstarter.

Image credit: @ArcaneWonders

Source: Activision Via: Engadget