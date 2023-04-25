iRobot discounts its robot vacuums by up to 27 percent off

Robotic vacuum cleaners have changed the way we clean our homes by offering several benefits, including time-saving, convenience, improved air quality, and low maintenance.

The iRobot Roomba is on sale through Amazon and it’s one of the most popular brands that offers decent cleaning, smart navigation, options for scheduling, voice control, and low maintenance.

These deals are below and are more expensive that a traditional broom and mop, robotic vacuums can save money and time in the long run.

Source: Amazon Canada