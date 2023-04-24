BMW owner’s can finally use Digital Key Plus with Android devices

BMW owners are celebrating the company’s move to make its Digital Key Plus app compatible with Android devices, making it possible for users to lock, unlock, and start their BMWs while leaving the phone in their pocket.

The Digital Key Plus app was originally only compatible with iOS devices such as iPhones and Apple Watches. Now, the company has enabled the app to work with Android devices version 13.1 or later, bringing the German car giant closer to “identical functionality across all platforms.”

Android users, this one's for you!

For the first time, the BMW Digital Key Plus is now available for compatible Samsung and Google Smartphones! 🎉 With it, selected up to extended functions of your car key can be replaced by your smartphone.

Learn more: https://t.co/y2SZXR257f pic.twitter.com/Cr5WcHkCQc — BMW (@BMW) April 24, 2023

The car company also began offering cross-platform sharing of the standard Digital Key functionality via email and messaging applications. Its next step is to offer a full range of comfort access functions” on both operating systems.

Although initially planned to be available to all BMW models produced from November 2022, a future update will allow for use in vehicles with earlier production dates.

The app can be downloaded directly on Android devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S23, effectively replacing BMW’s physical key. Through ultra-wideband technology, users can allow their vehicles to lock and unlock when they approach and walk away automatically, as well as start the engine and turn on the car’s lights. The lock/unlock feature even works if the user’s phone is dead within a limit of five hours.

BMW users can also add up to five other users, giving access to the app’s features to family members or anyone else driving.

For more BMW news, check out the company’s colour-changing i Vision Dee concept car.

Image credit: BMW

Source: BMW Via: Carscoops