Rear-wheel steering showcased in latest Tesla Cybertruck sighting

The Tesla Cybertruck was recently spotted in a new video, where its steering capabilities were being put to the test.

The video, which was shared by @klwtts on Twitter, via Electrek, shows the electric pickup truck executing a sharp U-turn using its rear-wheel steering, which creates a tighter and more precise turning radius. It was also seen making sharp left and right turns, something you wouldn’t normally expect to see in a truck of this size.

Perhaps better than a Y in turning — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2023

The video was then reshared by @MatthewDR, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to the Tweet, saying that the Cybertruck’s turning radius would be better than that of the Model Y. For reference, the turning radius of a Tesla Model Y is 39 feet 8 inches (12.1 meters).

Rear-wheel steering is quickly becoming a popular feature for electric pickup trucks, with several automakers announcing plans to incorporate it into their designs. GMC demonstrated the feature on its Hummer EV, and Tesla announced that the Cybertruck would have the capacity for it as well. The addition of rear-wheel steering, paired with other trends in the industry, could make the Cybertruck a game-changer in the pickup truck market.

However, the truck has also been a source of frustration. The Cybertruck was first announced in 2019, and it was scheduled to enter production in late 2021. It faced delays supposedly due to battery shortages. Subsequently, in August 2021, Tesla CEO Elon Musk delayed the vehicle to sometime in 2022 before pushing it to January during a Q4 earnings call.

According to a report from July 2022, deliveries for the vehicle were expected to start arriving in mid-2023, but this did not occur. Tesla then promised that the Cybertruck would enter mass production at the end of 2023, but this also turned out to be an empty promise.

During a conference call with financial analysts in October, Musk mentioned that Tesla is preparing its Austin, Texas plant for the Cybertruck’s production, with “early production” planned for mid-2023. Now, during Tesla’s Q4 2022 earnings call, Musk said that mass production of the truck won’t begin until 2024. He did say that production of the vehicle will begin in some capacity this summer, though Tesla would only be able to initiate mass production in 2024.

The Cybertruck has recently been spotted in other locations as well, so it might be that the automaker is done with the delays and will stand good on its ‘mass production in 2024’ promise.

Source: @klwtts Via: Electrek