Xbox Canada announces new podcast, ‘Xbox Passport’

The inaugural episode stars Major Nelson, the company's director of programming for Xbox Live

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 22, 20238:02 PM EDT
Xbox Series X

Xbox Canada has launched a new podcast called Xbox Passport, a Game Pass podcast hosted by Leah Jewer, the co-founder of Girls on Games, and Steve Saylor, a notable accessibility advocate.

The inaugural episode of Xbox Passport features Larry Hryb (Major Nelson), the director of programming for Microsoft’s Xbox Live.

The first episode of the podcast is available on iHeart Radio, Spotify and Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

