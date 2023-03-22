Xbox Canada announces new podcast, ‘Xbox Passport’

Xbox Canada has launched a new podcast called Xbox Passport, a Game Pass podcast hosted by Leah Jewer, the co-founder of Girls on Games, and Steve Saylor, a notable accessibility advocate.

The inaugural episode of Xbox Passport features Larry Hryb (Major Nelson), the director of programming for Microsoft’s Xbox Live.

ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED! Now boarding, the best value in gaming! Introducing The @Xbox Passport, a Game Pass podcast, presented by @XboxCanada. Join @leahjewer & me on the inaugural voyage with @majornelson! Available on podcast services around the 🌎! https://t.co/WK30pp1nFt pic.twitter.com/4pPNlnQdPi — Steve Saylor (@stevesaylor) March 22, 2023

The first episode of the podcast is available on iHeart Radio, Spotify and Apple Podcasts and YouTube.