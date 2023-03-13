Where to stream Ted Lasso in Canada

Ted Lasso sort of came out of nowhere during the pandemic, taking people by surprise with its winning blend of humour and feel-good optimism.

Now, less than three years after it debuted, it’s already looking like the series is about to end with its third season streaming on Wednesday, March 15th. That’s according to co-creator, co-writer and star Jason Sudeikis, who says he envisioned three seasons for Ted Lasso.

Therefore, you might be someone who’s been clamouring for more Lasso or simply a newcomer who wants to finally catch up with the show. Thankfully, it’s quite easy to do so. The series streams exclusively on Apple TV+ in Canada and worldwide.

The service costs $8.99 CAD/month with a free seven-day trial. It’s also included with Apple One membership bundles, which start at $18.95/month.

In the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso, Ted (Sudeikis) leads AFC Richmond against West Ham United, which Nate (Nick Mohammed) has since joined. Unlike most Apple originals, new episodes of Ted Lasso will air every Wednesday, starting on March 15th, and currently overlaps with Disney’s The Mandalorian.

Image credit: Apple