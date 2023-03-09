Resident Evil 4 remake demo launching today

Capcom has revealed that a free playable demo for its highly anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake is launching today, March 9th.

The news came during the Japanese publishing giant’s March 9th Capcom Showcase presentation. The company confirmed that a demo was on the way during last month’s PlayStation State of Play, but now, we know when we can get our hands on it.

Dubbed the ‘Chainsaw Demo,’ the trial will let you play around in the early village area. Notably, there isn’t a time limit, unlike some previous Resident Evil demos. The Chainsaw Demo is available on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox consoles and Steam.

Resident Evil 4 follows U.S. special agent Leon S. Kennedy as he travels to a Spanish village to rescue the president’s daughter from a violent cult. Notably, fans have been clamouring for a remake of RE4 after the well-received modern reimaginings of Resident Evil 2 and 3. The original Resident Evil 4 debuted on the Game Cube in 2005 and went on to revolutionize the survival horror and third-person action genres with its over-the-shoulder gunplay.

In the remake, the gameplay has been tweaked to resemble the look and feel of what’s featured in Resident Evil 2 and 3, on top of new stealth and parry mechanics. The story has also been expanded, particularly when it comes to the characterization of Ashley and Luis.

Resident Evil 4 will launch on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox consoles and PC on March 24th.

In other Resident Evil news, Capcom recently launched a VR version of Resident Evil Village exclusively for PlayStation VR2 — read more on that here.

Image credit: Capcom