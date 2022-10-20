Here’s the first full gameplay demo for Resident Evil 4 remake

Capcom has revealed a full gameplay demo for its highly anticipated remake of Resident Evil 4.

While the game was first unveiled in June, this is the first time we’re seeing more than a few seconds of gameplay from the remake, simply titled Resident Evil 4.

In the footage, protagonist Leon S. Kennedy quietly works his way through some catacombs, and we see him crouching, which wasn’t a move in the original game. Once Leon gets to the surface, we see one of Resident Evil 4‘s most iconic sections — the early village level. Here, Leon faces off against a slew of returning Ganados enemies, including the fearsome Chainsaw Man.

Leon has other new moves besides a crouch, including the ability to parry the chainsaw with his gun. We also get a look at the fan-favourite Merchant. All in all, the game looks outstanding, taking the photorealistic visual style of the recent Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes while adding a few new mechanics.

Additionally, Capcom showed a story trailer for Resident Evil 4, which offered our first full look at Ashley Graham, the president’s daughter whom Leon must save. A few new story moments were also teased, including an expanded role for Ada, Leon’s on-again, off-again ally, and a scene where Ashley appears to be infected with the Las Plagas virus.

The original Resident Evil 4 debuted on the Game Cube in 2005, revolutionizing the survival horror and third-person genres with its over-the-shoulder gunplay. Hopefully, the remake is able to balance remaining faithful to that legacy while making some meaningful changes along the way. For instance, original RE4 director Shinji Mikami previously said he hopes the remake will improve the story, which he says he only had three weeks to write.

We’ll find out for sure when the new Resident Evil 4 launches on March 23rd, 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Steam.

Elsewhere in the Resident Evil Showcase, we got a new trailer for Shadows of Rose, a new piece of story DLC that follows Rose Winters, protagonist of Ethan Winters, after the events of last year’s Resident Evil Village. Shadows of Rose is included in the Winters’ Expansion, which also adds a new third-person mode and fan-favourite Lady Dimitrescu and two other new characters for Mercenaries Mode. A 60-minute demo for the new third-person mode will also be available starting October 20th.

RE: Verse, a multiplayer experience that’s free to all owners of Resident Evil Village, also got a new trailer ahead of its October 28th launch.

Resident Evil isn’t the only horror series that got a big showcase this week. Yesterday, Konami officially unveiled the long-rumoured Silent Hill 2 remake for PS5 and PC, developed by Bloober Team (The Medium), as well as several other entries in the long-running horror series.