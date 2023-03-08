Rogers offering Fido customers special $69.99/mo 1.5Gbps internet plan

Rogers is offering some Fido customers (including myself) an exclusive deal on Rogers Ignire Internet.

Per an email I received from Fido, the offer includes 1.5 Gigabit internet for $69.99/mo for 24 months. The price includes a $55/mo credit, and the price would go up to $124.99 after the two-year discount period. Rogers advertises this as $1,320 in savings over two years.

The Ignite plan in question offers download and upload speeds of up to 1.5Gbps, along with unlimited use.

Digging into the fine print for the offer, it’s available until April 22, 2023 to “eligible existing customers where access/technology permits.” Moreover, the fine print warns that the credit will apply toward the current price during the promotional period, and that price may increase during the promo period.

There’s also a $39 ‘Ignite Express Setup Fee,’ but the fine print warns of an additional “$110 Pro Install Add-On fee” that applies to fibre-to-the-home addresses.

To claim the offer, eligible customers have to call the number provided in the email. If you’re with Fido, keep an eye out for a similar offer landing in your inbox.