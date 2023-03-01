Street Fighter: Duel launches on Android and iOS

Crunchyroll Games has launched Street Fighter: Duel, a new mobile RPG, in Canada, the U.S. and a handful of other countries.

The first mobile RPG based on Capcom’s beloved fighting game franchise, Street Fighter: Duel is a party-based title that has characters like Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken, Guile and Akuma fighting automatically as you tap buttons for combos.

Altogether, more than 40 characters are included, and you can unlock variants for each of them, like ‘Mad Ryu’ and ‘Beast Zangief’ with their own unique abilities. A variety of limited-time challenges will also be offered at launch.

The game is free to download (with microtransactions for in-games currencies, of course) on Android and iOS.

Image credit: Crunchyroll