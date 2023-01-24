fbpx
News

Up to 30 percent off Amazon Fire TV Sticks in latest sale

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Jan 24, 20236:54 AM EST
0 comments
amazon fire tv

Ready for another slew of deals from Amazon? Following up from last week, its popular streaming Fire TV sticks have once again been reduced with the glory of up to 30 percent off.

Check out the deals below:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments