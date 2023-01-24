Following their reveal last week, Apple’s MacBook Pro and Mac mini (2023) are now available in-store in Canada.

Beyond the M2 Pro/Max chip included in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023), there are a few other changes under the hood, including Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and HDMI 2.1. On the other hand, the Mac mini only gets the M2/M2 Pro and not the Max, though it does feature Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and HDMI 2.1.

For more on Apple’s MacBook Pro and Mac mini (2023), check out my breakdown of how both devices’ M2 Pro chip benchmarks here.

Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 for the 10-core CPU/16-core GPU version, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $3,199.

Regarding the Mac mini, the desktop device starts at $799 for the M2 8-core/10-core GPU version. For this story, I benchmarked the 10-core/16-core GPU iteration with 16GB of RAM, which costs $1,299.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.