Where to watch That 90s’ Show in Canada

Nearly 17 years after the end of That ’70s Show and the gang is back in That ’90s Show.

The sequel series follows Red and Kitty Forman (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) as they spend the summer of ’95 with their granddaughter, Leia (Callie Haverda). Naturally, Topher Grace and Laura Prepon return as Eric and Donna, Leia’s parents, and we’ll also see Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) and Tommy Chong (Leo the hippie). Danny Masterson (Hyde) is currently facing rape charges and has not returned for That ’90s Show.

That ’90s Show hails from That ’70s Show creators Bonnie and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey, as well as That ’70s Show alum Greg Mettler.

Those interested in tuning into That ’90s Show in Canada and worldwide can do so quite easily: through Netflix. The 10-episode series will premiere on January 19th.

It’s worth noting that That ’70s Show isn’t actually available on Netflix or any other subscription video on demand (SVOD) service in Canada. Strangely, it’s also not on premium VOD platforms like iTunes and Google Play.

Image credit: Netflix