fbpx
Deals

OnePlus 10T 5G is on sale in Canada

Save 14 percent on the 8GB RAM + 128GB OnePlus 10T 5G storage option or 12 percent on the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage option

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Jan 17, 20232:13 PM EST
0 comments

OnePlus has put its 10T 5G on sale in Canada.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage option is now available for $729, 14 percent off from the usual $849 price tag. The device is available in ‘Moonstone Black’ and Jade Green.’

The 16GB RAM + 256 GB Storage is also available for $879. However, this is only 12 percent off its original $999 price.

You can also save more if you trade in a device or use RedCoins, a virtual currency that can be used at OnePlus.

Read MobileSyrup’s review to learn more about the OnePlus 10T 5G

Source: OnePlus 

Comments