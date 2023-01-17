OnePlus 10T 5G is on sale in Canada

OnePlus has put its 10T 5G on sale in Canada.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage option is now available for $729, 14 percent off from the usual $849 price tag. The device is available in ‘Moonstone Black’ and Jade Green.’

The 16GB RAM + 256 GB Storage is also available for $879. However, this is only 12 percent off its original $999 price.

You can also save more if you trade in a device or use RedCoins, a virtual currency that can be used at OnePlus.

Source: OnePlus