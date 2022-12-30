Freedom Mobile discounts yearly plan with 50GB to $99

This plan is for you if you live in the greater Toronto area or somewhere else with good Freedom mobile coverage and rarely travel.

For $99 per year, you can get 50GB of data annually and unlimited talk and text within Canada. This plan is also pre-paid, meaning it’s a one-time payment. That said, new plans also have a one-time $10 activation fee.

There’s also a cheaper plan with pay-per-use data that costs $89, but at this price, paying the extra $10 for 50GB of data seems worth it to me. Ideally, this plan could be good for family members who don’t leave the city much or who don’t use a phone often but like to have one just in case.

This discount is a Boxing Week offer, so we don’t expect it to last much longer.

Source: Freedom Mobile