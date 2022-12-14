New on Netflix: January 2023

In January 2023, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including Kaleidoscope, This is Us: season 6, Sound of Metal, You People, and That ’90s Show.

Jung_E — Netflix Flm

Physical: 100 — Netflix Series

January 1st

Kaleidoscope — Netflix Series

Lady Voyeur — Netflix Series

The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

13 Going on 30

Hyena Road

The Interview

Made of Honor

Old Enough!: Season 2

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

The Royals: Seasons 1-4

Soul Surfer

January 4th

How I Became a Gangster — Netflix Film

The King of the World — Netflix Film

The Lying Life of Adults — Netflix eries

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street — Netflix Documentary

This is Us: Season 6

January 5th

Copenhagen Cowboy — Netflix Series

Cowboys

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Mars One

Woman of the Dead — Netflix Series

January 6th

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld — Netflix Documentary

The Pale Blue Eye — Netflix Film

Pressure Cooker — Netflix Series

The Ultimatum: France Season 1, Part 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes)

The Walking Dead: Season 11

January 7th

Sound of Metal

January 10th

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger — Netflix Comedy

The Hatching Wielding Hitchhiker — Netflix Documentary

The Phantom of the Open

January 11th

A Quiet Place: Part II

Noise — Netflix Film

Sexify: Season 2 — Netflix Series

January 12th

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 — Netflix Family

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House — Netflix Series

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 — Netflix Series

January 13th

Break Point — Netflix Documentary

Dog — Netflix FIlm

Sky Rojo: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Suzan & Freek — Netflix Documentary

Trial by Fire — Netflix Series

January 15th

Shiva Baby

January 17th

The Devil to Pay

Snake Eyes: G.I Joe Origins

January 19th

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre — Netflix Anime

Khallat+ — Netflix Film

That ’90s Show — Netflix Series

Women At War — Netflix Series

January 20th

Bake Squad: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Bling Empire: New York — Netflix Series

Fauda: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Mission Majnu — Netflix Film

Represent — Netflix Series

Sahmaran — Netflix Series

Shanty Town — Netflix Series

January 23rd

Narvik — Netflix Film

January 24th

Little Angel: Volume 2

January 25th

Against the Ropes — Netflix Series

January 26th

Daniel Spellbound: Season 2– Netflix Family

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2, Episodes 1-10 — Netflix Anime

January 27th

King of Jo’Burg: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Lockwood & Co — Netflix Series

The Snow Girl — Netflix Series

You People — Netflix Film

January 30th

Princess Power — Netflix Family

January 31st

Cunk on Earth — Netflix Series

Pamela, a love story — Netflix Documentary

The Social Network

