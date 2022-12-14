Rogers is offering deals on the iPhone 14 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for Boxing Day [Update]

Update 12/15/2023 9:24am EST: Rogers has upgraded some of its Boxing Day deals.

The Samsung S22 (128GB) is now available for $0/month for 24 months in-store. The device can also be purchased online for $15/month, the price Rogers previously listed for in-store purchases. Customers still need to trade in the Samsung Galaxy Note20 or provide $360 down.

The Samsung S21 FE 5G is available for $5/month for 24 months, $0 down.

The original article can be found below:

Boxing Day deals at Rogers are now on.

The company is offering the iPhone 14 (128GB) for $0/month for 24 months. Plans start at $60/month. However, customers need to pay $720 down or trade in their old iPhone 12. The offer is only available in-store, and a $50 setup fee applies.

The Samsung S22 is available for $15/month for 24 months. The 128GB model, which usually costs $56.58 per month, requires $360 down or a Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra trade-in. This deal is only available in-store, but users can also get it online for $30/month for 24 months. A $50 setup fee applies for in-store purchases.

Rogers is offering the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $20/month (compared to $64.83) for 24 months. Customers must trade in a Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra or provide $360 down. The offer is in-store only, but customers can access the deal for $35/month for 24 months online. A $50 setup fee applies in-store.

The Google Pixel 7 is available for $23.70/month for 24 months if customers return the device after 2 years. Under Rogers’ financing plan, approved customers won’t have to provide anything down. Customers must pay $50 to set up the device.

Rogers is also doubling the data on its Infine Essential Plan. While it usually offers 25GB at speeds up to 250Mbps, it will increase that to 50GB. The plan costs $85/month, but customers can get it for $75/month after utilizing automatic payments. There’s also a $90/mo plan with 100GB of data instead of the usual 40GB.

Source: Rogers