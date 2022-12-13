Apple’s iOS 16.2 features improved always-on display and iCloud end-to-end encryption

iOS 16.2, the latest update to Apple’s mobile operating system, has dropped.

First off, iPhone 14 Pro owners now have more always-on display settings that allow users to turn off the features wallpaper and notifications. End-to-end iCloud encryption and Apple Music’s new Sing karaoke feature are also included in the update to iOS 16.2.

End-to-end iCloud encryption prevents data from apps like Notes, Photos and, most importantly, iCloud backups from being accessed by hackers and law enforcement (Apple claims that even it can’t access the backups). Sing, on the other hand, brings real-time lyrics to thousands of Apple Music songs. The iOS 16.2 comes in at 1.29GB.

As usual, iPadOS 16.2 is also now available, though the tablet operating system update include as many notable new features. Stage Manager now supports external display and Freeform, Apple’s cloud-based collaboration app, are part of this update.

Finally, both iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 feature Apple’s revamped HomeKit platform.

Apple also dropped its bug-fix-focused macOS Ventura 13.1 and watchOS 9.1 updates.