Tons of coffee and $2,761 worth of kebabs, here’s what Canadians ordered on DoorDash

Toronto DoorDash users are the most indulgent eaters and coffee drinkers in Canada, according to the company’s end-of-year trends report.

The report uses ordering data between January and November 2022.

Vancouver residents are the healthiest, and Thunder Bay, Mississauga and Saskatoon have the biggest savers, using most of the coupons DoorDash offered this year.

The most expensive order came from Outremont, Quebec, where 12 plates of kebabs, meat platters, and salads racked up a bill of $2,761.

“We’ve seen incredible support for local restaurants with an increase of takeout and pick up options,” Shilpa Arora, General Manager, DoorDash Canada, said.

“With that comes a lot of interesting trends and consumer preferences that we’re excited to share with Canadians once again.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: DoorDash