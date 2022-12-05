The latest Humble Bundle discounts VR games for charity

Humble Bundle’s latest bundle offers everal virtual reality games, with proceeds going to charity.

The titles include DOOM VFR, Cave Digger Dig 2 Harder, Bean Stalker, After the Fall, Cosmonious High, Arizona Sunshine and Vox Machinae.

You can pay $33.62 CAD for all seven of these titles, but you can also donate more. Any less won’t get you all seven games.

There is a four-item bundle that gets you most of the titles. This includes Arizona Sunshine, Doom VFR, Cave Digger 2 Harder and Bean Stalker. This offer ends in 11 days, and the donation supports Starlight Children’s Foundation

The Starlight Children Foundation supports seriously ill children and their families.

Source: Humble Bundle