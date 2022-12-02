Moto X40 Pro to reportedly feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 18GB of RAM

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 was recently revealed, and now Motorola’s next flagship, poised to launch in December, will reportedly feature Qualcomm’s new chipset.

Good Morning #FutureSquad! Here comes your best and most comprehensive look yet at the #MotorolaX40Pro aka #MotorolaEdge40Pro! (360° video + sharp 5K renders + dimensions) On behalf of @mysmartprice 👉🏻 https://t.co/3Db7AoeZ2w pic.twitter.com/uFxw2IX739 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 1, 2022

However, before the launch, @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice have shared renders of the upcoming smartphone. The Moto X40 Pro is estimated to measure 161.3 x 73.9 x 8.6mm. The antenna lines are at the top and bottom of the device, which hints that the smartphone sports a metal chassis.

Further, leaks point to the handset sporting a 144Hz refresh rate, 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, as well as an IP68 water and dustproof display. It also reportedly features a 5,000mAh battery and can support 68W wired fast charging.

It’s unlikely the handset will launch in Canada.

Via: MySmartPrice

Source: MySmartPrice