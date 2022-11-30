fbpx
Deals

Apple discounts AirPods, MacBooks, Watch on Amazon in latest sale

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Nov 30, 20227:10 AM EST
0 comments
AirPods Max

Apple has cut the pricing on several items in its tech arsenal on Amazon. If you’re looking for MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watch, or keyboards, check out the discounts below:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments