How to watch Canada vs. Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup today

A loss today means Canada's hope of advancing to the knockout round/round of 16 evaporates

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Nov 27, 20229:01 AM EST
FIFA World Cup Group F’s 2nd and 4th position teams, Croatia and Canada, respectively, are set to go up against each other today, Sunday, November 27th, at 11am ET/8am pt, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

12th-ranked Croatia is fresh off a draw against Morocco, while 41st-ranked Canada is fresh off a 1-0 defeat against Belgium. While Canada performed exceptionally well against 2nd-ranked Belgium, the team’s failure to score a goal cost them the game. Team Canada’s coach John Herdman had some quality words to say after the matchup. “I told them [team Canada] they belong here and we’re going to go and eff— Croatia,” he said during FIFA’s official post-game pitchside interview. “That’s as simple as it gets.”

The game against Croatia is ‘make-or-break’ for team Canada. A loss today means Canada’s hope of advancing to the knockout round/round of 16 evaporates.

How to watch

The matchup between Canada and Croatia is set to take place at 11am ET/8am PT today at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Those with a cable connection with access to TSN 1, TSN 3, TSN 4, TSN 5 or CTV can watch the game directly on their TVs in English, while those with RDS can watch the game live in French.

If you feel like watching the game on a different device, you can head to the TSN website, CTV website or the RDS website and log in with your cable credentials to stream online.

If you don’t have a cable connection, you can still watch team Canada battle it out with the number 2 ranked squad by subscribing to either TSN Direct on RDS Direct, depending on your language preference.

Find subscription plans and pricing info below:

  • Monthly Pass: Gives you access to TSN for a month from the date of subscription. The plan is billed monthly, and automatically renews every month. The plan costs $19.99 + tax.
  • Four-month Pass: Gives you access to TSN for four months from the date of subscription. The plan is prepaid, and is billed as a one-time payment for four months. Automatically renews every four months. The plan costs $49.96 + tax for the four months.
  • Annual Pass: Gives you access to TSN for a year from the date of subscription. The plan is prepaid, and is billed as a one-time payment for the year. Automatically renews annually. The plan costs $119.90 + tax for the full year.

Click here to subscribe to TSN Direct.

Click here to subscribe to RDS Direct.

Squads

Canada

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Canada Soccer (@canadasoccer)

Goalkeepers:

  • Milan Borjan
  • James Pantemis
  • Dayne St. Clair

Defenders:

  • Sam Adekugbe
  • Derek Cornelius
  • Steven Vitoria
  • Joel Waterman
  • Alistair Johnston
  • Richie Laryea
  • Kamal Miller

Midfielders:

  • Stephen Eustaquio
  • Liam Fraser
  • Jonathan Osorio
  • Samuel Piette
  • David Wotherspoon
  • Atiba Hutchinson
  • Mark-Anthony Kaye
  • Ismael Kone

Forwards:

  • Tajon Buchanan
  • Lucas Cavallini
  • Junior Hoillett
  • Cyle Larin
  • Jonathan David
  • Alphonso Davies
  • Liam Miller
  • Ike Ugbo

Croatia

Goalkeepers:

  • Dominik Livakovic
  • Ivica Ivusi
  • Ivo Grbic

Defenders:

  • Domagoj Vida
  • Dejan Lovren
  • Borna Barisic
  • Josip Juranovic
  • Josko Gvardiol
  • Borna Sosa
  • Josip Stanisic
  • Martin Erlic
  • Josip Sutalo

Midfielders:

  • Luka Modric
  • Mateo Kovacic
  • Marcelo Brozovic
  • Mario Pasalaic
  • Nikola Vlasic
  • Lovro Majer
  • Kristijan Jakic
  • Luka Sucic

Forwards:

  • Ivan Perisic
  • Andrej Kramaric
  • Bruno Petkovic
  • Mislav Orsic
  • Ante Budimir
  • Marko Livaja

Image credit: Shutterstock

