How to watch Canada vs. Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup today

FIFA World Cup Group F’s 2nd and 4th position teams, Croatia and Canada, respectively, are set to go up against each other today, Sunday, November 27th, at 11am ET/8am pt, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
12th-ranked Croatia is fresh off a draw against Morocco, while 41st-ranked Canada is fresh off a 1-0 defeat against Belgium. While Canada performed exceptionally well against 2nd-ranked Belgium, the team’s failure to score a goal cost them the game. Team Canada’s coach John Herdman had some quality words to say after the matchup. “I told them [team Canada] they belong here and we’re going to go and eff— Croatia,” he said during FIFA’s official post-game pitchside interview. “That’s as simple as it gets.”
“F Croatia”
John Herdman on what he told his players after Canada’s 1-0 loss to Belgium. pic.twitter.com/1HsVdEzz7Z
The game against Croatia is ‘make-or-break’ for team Canada. A loss today means Canada’s hope of advancing to the knockout round/round of 16 evaporates.
How to watch
The matchup between Canada and Croatia is set to take place at 11am ET/8am PT today at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Those with a cable connection with access to TSN 1, TSN 3, TSN 4, TSN 5 or CTV can watch the game directly on their TVs in English, while those with RDS can watch the game live in French.
If you feel like watching the game on a different device, you can head to the TSN website, CTV website or the RDS website and log in with your cable credentials to stream online.
If you don’t have a cable connection, you can still watch team Canada battle it out with the number 2 ranked squad by subscribing to either TSN Direct on RDS Direct, depending on your language preference.
Find subscription plans and pricing info below:
- Monthly Pass: Gives you access to TSN for a month from the date of subscription. The plan is billed monthly, and automatically renews every month. The plan costs $19.99 + tax.
- Four-month Pass: Gives you access to TSN for four months from the date of subscription. The plan is prepaid, and is billed as a one-time payment for four months. Automatically renews every four months. The plan costs $49.96 + tax for the four months.
- Annual Pass: Gives you access to TSN for a year from the date of subscription. The plan is prepaid, and is billed as a one-time payment for the year. Automatically renews annually. The plan costs $119.90 + tax for the full year.
Squads
Canada
Goalkeepers:
- Milan Borjan
- James Pantemis
- Dayne St. Clair
Defenders:
- Sam Adekugbe
- Derek Cornelius
- Steven Vitoria
- Joel Waterman
- Alistair Johnston
- Richie Laryea
- Kamal Miller
Midfielders:
- Stephen Eustaquio
- Liam Fraser
- Jonathan Osorio
- Samuel Piette
- David Wotherspoon
- Atiba Hutchinson
- Mark-Anthony Kaye
- Ismael Kone
Forwards:
- Tajon Buchanan
- Lucas Cavallini
- Junior Hoillett
- Cyle Larin
- Jonathan David
- Alphonso Davies
- Liam Miller
- Ike Ugbo
Croatia
Goalkeepers:
- Dominik Livakovic
- Ivica Ivusi
- Ivo Grbic
Defenders:
- Domagoj Vida
- Dejan Lovren
- Borna Barisic
- Josip Juranovic
- Josko Gvardiol
- Borna Sosa
- Josip Stanisic
- Martin Erlic
- Josip Sutalo
Midfielders:
- Luka Modric
- Mateo Kovacic
- Marcelo Brozovic
- Mario Pasalaic
- Nikola Vlasic
- Lovro Majer
- Kristijan Jakic
- Luka Sucic
Forwards:
- Ivan Perisic
- Andrej Kramaric
- Bruno Petkovic
- Mislav Orsic
- Ante Budimir
- Marko Livaja
Image credit: Shutterstock