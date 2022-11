Hardware for Starlink RV is on sale for $589 in Canada.

The product regularly retails for $759, and the $170 in savings is just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The service first rolled out to Canadians on the go in select areas in May, granting them high-speed, low-latency internet access.

The discount only applies to the hardware, and users will still need to pay $170/month to access coverage.

Image credit: SpaceX

Source: Starlink