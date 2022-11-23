How to watch Canada vs. Belgium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup today

Team Canada is set to play its first FIFA World Cup 2022 Group Stage game against Belgium today, Wednesday, November 23rd.

Belgium is the second favourite, behind Brazil, to take home the cup, and intend to show off their prowess at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, today.

Team Canada’s star forward Alphonso Davies suffered a hamstring strain during a game for his club Bayern Munich on November 6th, and hasn’t played since. According to Team Canada’s coach John Herdman, he wants Davies to play, especially considering team Belgium’s calibre, but also doesn’t want to put him at risk. “My mission is to make sure he plays at this World Cup, it’s a childhood dream for him,” said Herdman in a statement given to CBC News. “And not to put him in a position where he’s unsafe”

“But I have to say Belgium’s another level, we haven’t faced a team of that level since we played against Brazil. So you need players like Alphonso, whether that’s starting, [or] off the bench.

Every player's dream is to play against the best 🔝 Iké Ugbo says that playing against #2 ranked Belgium is a chance for Canada to level up at the @FIFAWorldCup.#WeCAN pic.twitter.com/qrokyPKToV — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) November 21, 2022

Similarly, FC Porto and team Canada’s midfielder Stephen Eustaquio is dealing with soreness from a “muscle issue” suffered in training earlier last week.

The last time the two teams met for an international fixture was a friendly game in Ottawa in June of 1989, where Belgium beat team Canada 2-0.

How to watch

The matchup between Canada and Belgium is set to take place at 1:45pm ET/10:45am PT today at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Those with a cable connection with access to TSN 1, TSN 3, TSN 4, or TSN 5 can watch the game directly on their TVs in English, while those with RDS can watch the game live in French.

If you feel like watching the game on a different device, you can head to the TSN website or the RDS website and login with your cable credentials to stream online.

In case you do not have a cable connection, you can still watch team Canada battle it out with the number 2 ranked squad by subscribing to either TSN Direct on RDS Direct, depending on your language preference. Find subscription plans and pricing info below:

Monthly Pass: Gives you access to TSN for a month from the date of subscription. The plan is billed monthly, and automatically renews every month. The plan costs $19.99 + tax.

Four-month Pass: Gives you access to TSN for four months from the date of subscription. The plan is prepaid, and is billed as a one-time payment for four months. Automatically renews every four months. The plan costs $49.96 + tax for the four months.

Annual Pass: Gives you access to TSN for a year from the date of subscription. The plan is prepaid, and is billed as a one-time payment for the year. Automatically renews annually. The plan costs $119.90 + tax for the full year.

Click here to subscribe to TSN Direct.

Click here to subscribe to RDS Direct.

Squads

Canada

Goalkeepers:

Milan Borjan

James Pantemis

Dayne St. Clair

Defenders:

Sam Adekugbe

Derek Cornelius

Steven Vitoria

Joel Waterman

Alistair Johnston

Richie Laryea

Kamal Miller

Midfielders:

Stephen Eustaquio

Liam Fraser

Jonathan Osorio

Samuel Piette

David Wotherspoon

Atiba Hutchinson

Mark-Anthony Kaye

Ismael Kone

Forwards:

Tajon Buchanan

Lucas Cavallini

Junior Hoillett

Cyle Larin

Jonathan David

Alphonso Davies

Liam Miller

Ike Ugbo

Belgium

Goalkeepers:

Thibaut Courtois

Simon Mignolet

Koen Casteels

Defenders:

Toby Alderweireld

Jan Vertonghen

Zeno Debast

Leander Dendoncker

Wout Faes

Arthur Theate

Midfielders:

Thomas Meunier

Timothy Castagne

Thorgan Hazard

Kevin De Bruyne

Axel Witsel

Youri Tielemans

Amadou Onana

Hans Vanaken

Yannick Carrasco

Forwards

Eden Hazard

Leandro Trossard

Romelu Lukaku

Michy Batshuayi

Charles De Ketelaere

Lois Openda

Jeremy Doku

Dries Mertens

Image credit: Shutterstock