Pinterest TV launches in Canada

Pinterest TV is now in Canada.

Featuring live videos that double as shoppable content, Pinterest TV allows users to immerse themselves in an actionable shopping experience.

With the holidays around the corner, Pinterest is giving viewers access to curated shopping content. “Shop the Holidays on Pinterest TV” will take place between November 15th and 18th, featuring 60 brands and four publishers.

Each day will focus on a different category, resulting in 40 hours of shoppable episodes. Programming on November 15th will focus on food and festivities, November 16th will showcase home and decor, November 17th will feature beauty and fashion, and November 18th gift guides.

Brands and creators will tag products during the live stream to allow people to shop from the retailer’s website directly.

Pinterest TV will also feature unique products and exclusive drops. Live streams will be saved so viewers can revist products.

“On Pinterest, shopping is about inspiration and over time, we expect to make every product that a user encounters on Pinterest, shoppable,” Nadine Zylstra, global head of programming and original content at Pinterest, said. “Pinterest TV is the next iteration of our vision to enhance shopping surfaces and help Pinners find the products they’re looking for.”

Pinterest TV first launched in the U.S last year. The feature has more than 2 million minutes of live stream watch time through 900 creators and brands.

Image credit: Pinterest