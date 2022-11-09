Amazon puts Fire TV devices on sale by up to 50 percent off

Once again, one of Amazon’s most popular devices is on sale. One could call it a Fire sale! The online retailer has slashed the prices of its Fire TV Sticks across the board by up to 50 percent.
Here are the deals:
- Fire TV Stick Lite with latest Alexa Voice Remote Lite for $34.99 (save $15)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $29.99 (save $30)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) for $34.99 (save $15)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $34.99 (save $35)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device for $59.99 (save $15)
Source: Amazon Canada