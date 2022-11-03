Select Fitbit smartwatches are up to 41 percent off

If the Apple Watch is not your jam, nor a Polar, Samsung Watch, Pixel Watch or Fossil, then possibly a Fitbit might help you keep active.

Ahead of Black Friday deals, Fitbit has discounted the Fitbit Versa 2, Fitbit Luxe and Sense 2 by up to 41 percent.

Here are the deals:

Source: Amazon Canada