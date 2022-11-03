Select Fitbit smartwatches are up to 41 percent off

If the Apple Watch is not your jam, nor a Polar, Samsung Watch, Pixel Watch or Fossil, then possibly a Fitbit might help you keep active.
Ahead of Black Friday deals, Fitbit has discounted the Fitbit Versa 2, Fitbit Luxe and Sense 2 by up to 41 percent.
Here are the deals:
- Fitbit Versa 2 in pink for $129.95 (save $70)
- Fitbit Versa 2 in Mist Grey for $129.95 (save $70)
- Fitbit Versa 2 in Black/Carbon for $129.95 (save $70)
- Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker in Soft Gold for $99.99 (save $70)
- Fitbit Sense 2 in Lunar White for $259.95 (save $140)
- Fitbit Sense 2 in Graphite for $259.95 (save $140)
- Fitbit Sense 2 in Blue Mist for $259.95 (save $140)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada