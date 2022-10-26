New Galaxy S22 upgrades make night sky photography easier

Samsung announced has announced that it’s rolling out a new set of camera upgrades for Expert RAW and a new Camera Assistant app on Samsung’s Galaxy S22.

The new upgrades would allow S22 users “to capture professional-looking shots,” says Samsung.

The S22 is already a solid nighttime shooter. Now, Samsung is adding a new ‘Astrophoto’ feature to Expert RAW that will allow “star gazers and outdoor enthusiasts [to] take clear and beautiful photos of constellations and dark sky activity.”

Astrophoto allows S22 users to pinpoint the location of constellations, galaxies, planets and more. Then the device’s camera uses advanced AI segmentation technology alongside multi-frame processing to snap multiple photos over a set period of time. “As a result, you’ll capture stunning shots of stars that look like they were taken with top-grade professional equipment,” says Samsung.

In addition to Astrophoto, Samsung is also adding multiple exposures to Expert RAW. The feature would allow S22 users to shoot multiple images and then use the Overlay modes to combine the images into a single shot. “You can also unleash your creativity and experiment by superimposing several images on top of each other to create incredible abstract shots,” writes Samsung.

Lastly, the new Camera Assistant app allows you to pick and choose specific automated features you want to use for your shooting experience. The Camera Assistant app allows you to play around with the following key features:

Auto HDR

Soften pictures

Auto lens switching

Video recording in Photo mode

Number of pictures after timer

Faster shutter

Camera timeout

Clean preview on HDMI displays

It’s worth noting that these new camera features are currently only available on the S22 series. Learn more about the upgrades here.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung