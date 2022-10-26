New on Crave: November 2022

Bell has announced that a ton of new content coming to Crave in November (and quite a few TV shows and movies are also leaving the platform).

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.

November 1

Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas

November 4th

Crimes of the Future

Spector

Scanners

The Best Man Holiday

Tom and Jerry’s Giant Adventure

Scooby-Doo! Stage Fright

Bayatrice: Season 1 — Canadian Series

Masterchef Canada: A Holiday Special

Firebird — Starz

Flipper — Starz

Jason Bourne — Starz

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves — Starz

November 5th

Broken: The Toxic Culture of Canadian Gymnastics — Canadian Documentary

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony @8pm

November 6th

Dangerous Liasons: Season 1, Episode 1

November 7th

Kings of Coke @9pm ET

November 9th

Christmas Unfiltered

November 10th

The Big Brunch: Season 1, episodes 1-3

November 11th

The Middle Man — Canadian Movie

Ocean’s 11 (1960)

Spice Secrets: Season 1 — Canadian Series

Vegheadz: Winter — Canadian Special

Wolf Hound — Starz

Bean — Starz

Mr. Bean’s Holiday — Starz

Bridget Jones’s Baby — Starz

After the Ball — Starz — Canadian Film

Leap 4 Your Life — Starz — Canadian Film

November 12th

One Delicious Christmas

Designing Christmas

Gingerbread Christmas

The Bob’s Burger Movie

November 15th

Master of Light @8:30pm ET

November 17th

The Sex Lives of College Girls: Season 2, Episodes 1-2

A Christmas Story Christmas

November 18th

A Country Christmas Harmony

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2

Ziwe: Season 3

Turbo

The Score

Gremlins

L Word: Generation Q: Season 3

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET

The Pope’s Apology: Reporter’s Notebook by Creeson Agecoutay and Jill Macyshon

Vegheadz: Holiday Special

Hot Seat — Starz

Home — Starz

Jem and the Holograms — Starz

Harry and the Hendersons — Starz

Turbo — Starz

Girl (2020) — Starz — Canadian Movie

To the Arctic

November 19th

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony @8pm ET

November 23rd

Shaq: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET

November 24th

Love, Lizzo

A Christmas Mystery

Holiday Harmony

Merry Kiss Cam

November 25th

Teen Mom UK: Season 8

Panhandle: Season 1

Dragon — Starz

The Flintstones — Starz

The 40-Year-Old Virgin — Starz

The Family Man — Starz

Neighbors — Starz

Three Night Stand — Starz — Canadian Film

We’re Here: Season 3

Doula

The Family Man

Mistletoe Time Machine

Looney Tunes: Rabbits Run

November 29th

My So-Called High School Rank @9pm ET

Meet Me in the Bathroom

Leaving Crave