New on Crave: November 2022

Bell has announced that a ton of new content coming to Crave in November (and quite a few TV shows and movies are also leaving the platform).
Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.
November 1
- Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas
November 4th
- Crimes of the Future
- Spector
- Scanners
- The Best Man Holiday
- Tom and Jerry’s Giant Adventure
- Scooby-Doo! Stage Fright
- Bayatrice: Season 1 — Canadian Series
- Masterchef Canada: A Holiday Special
- Firebird — Starz
- Flipper — Starz
- Jason Bourne — Starz
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves — Starz
November 5th
- Broken: The Toxic Culture of Canadian Gymnastics — Canadian Documentary
- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony @8pm
November 6th
- Dangerous Liasons: Season 1, Episode 1
November 7th
- Kings of Coke @9pm ET
November 9th
- Christmas Unfiltered
November 10th
- The Big Brunch: Season 1, episodes 1-3
November 11th
- The Middle Man — Canadian Movie
- Ocean’s 11 (1960)
- Spice Secrets: Season 1 — Canadian Series
- Vegheadz: Winter — Canadian Special
- Wolf Hound — Starz
- Bean — Starz
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday — Starz
- Bridget Jones’s Baby — Starz
- After the Ball — Starz — Canadian Film
- Leap 4 Your Life — Starz — Canadian Film
November 12th
- One Delicious Christmas
- Designing Christmas
- Gingerbread Christmas
- The Bob’s Burger Movie
November 15th
- Master of Light @8:30pm ET
November 17th
- The Sex Lives of College Girls: Season 2, Episodes 1-2
- A Christmas Story Christmas
November 18th
- A Country Christmas Harmony
- Legally Blonde
- Legally Blonde 2
- Ziwe: Season 3
- Turbo
- The Score
- Gremlins
- L Word: Generation Q: Season 3
- Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET
- The Pope’s Apology: Reporter’s Notebook by Creeson Agecoutay and Jill Macyshon
- Vegheadz: Holiday Special
- Hot Seat — Starz
- Home — Starz
- Jem and the Holograms — Starz
- Harry and the Hendersons — Starz
- Turbo — Starz
- Girl (2020) — Starz — Canadian Movie
- To the Arctic
November 19th
- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony @8pm ET
November 23rd
- Shaq: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET
November 24th
- Love, Lizzo
- A Christmas Mystery
- Holiday Harmony
- Merry Kiss Cam
November 25th
- Teen Mom UK: Season 8
- Panhandle: Season 1
- Dragon — Starz
- The Flintstones — Starz
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin — Starz
- The Family Man — Starz
- Neighbors — Starz
- Three Night Stand — Starz — Canadian Film
- We’re Here: Season 3
- Doula
- The Family Man
- Mistletoe Time Machine
- Looney Tunes: Rabbits Run
November 29th
- My So-Called High School Rank @9pm ET
- Meet Me in the Bathroom
Leaving Crave
- Knocked Up (November 1st)
- Breaking Surface (November 2nd)
- Unbroken (November 3rd)
- 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (November 6th)
- The Kid Detective (November 6th)
- The Tunnel (November 9th)
- Godzilla vs. Kong (November 16th)
- Supernova (November 16th)
- Coming Home For Christmas (2017) (November 18th)
- Mighty Trains: Season 1 (November 19th)
- Bernie the Dolphin 2 (November 22nd)
- Murder, She Baked:A Plum Pudding Mystery (November 22nd)
- 2 Hearts (November 30th)
- A Christmas Carol (1951) (November 30th)
- A Hologram for a King (November 30th)
- Adventures in Public School (November 30th)
- All Def Comedy (November 30th)
- Another Round (November 30th)
- Bernie the Dolphin (November 30th)
- Boy and the World (November 30th)
- Carol (November 30th)
- Child 44 (November 30th)
- Dr. Keri Prairie Vet: Season 1 (November 30th)
- Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops (November 30th)
- Exodus Gods and Kings (November 30th)
- Fred Claus (November 30th)
- Jump, Darling (November 30th)
- Kajillionaire (November 30th)
- Lie With Me (November 30th)
- Little Fockers (November 30th)
- Meet the Fockers (November 30th)
- Meet the Parents (November 30th)
- Milk (November 30th)
- Monsters at Large (November 30th)
- Nomadland (November 30th)
- Passchendaele (November 30th)
- Paws P.I. (November 30th)
- Right Kind of Wrong (November 30th)
- Snow Walker (November 30th)
- Sometimes The Good Kill (November 30th)
- Sound of Metal (November 30th)
- Taken (November 30th)
- Taken 2 (November 30th)
- The Blues Brothers (November 30th)
- The Devil Wears Prada (November 30th)
- The Red Violin (November 30th)
- The Short History of the Long Road (November 30th)
- The Trip (November 30th)
- The United States vs. Billie Holiday (November 30th)
- Unaccompanied Minors (November 30th)
- Undercover Brother (November 30th)