Bell launches new capital initiative called Bell Ventures

Bell has launched a new initiative focusing on the development of companies that use its network to adopt technological solutions.

Bell Ventures will provide investment for early-stage and growth companies that create various solutions for Bell customers, including network security and augmented and virtual reality.

Companies that received investments will be able to access Bell’s “technological expertise” and use its network and relationships to build cases. Bell Ventures has previous invested in Tiny Mile and Metaverse Mind Lab, among other companies.

Source: Bell