Shutterstock partners with OpenAI to integrate DALL-E 2

Stock image giant Shutterstock today announced a partnership with OpenAI that will bring AI-generated content to its platform.

Shutterstock will sell stock images generated by OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 AI image generator, said the company in a blog post, with DALL-E 2 being directly integrated to Shutterstock within the coming months.

In instances where pictures contributed by Shutterstock creators would be used to train the text-to-image AI models, those creators would be compensated through a new “Contributor Fund.” Further, creators would also receive royalties when their intellectual property, in the form of images, are used by DALL-E.

“The mediums to express creativity are constantly evolving and expanding. We recognize that it is our great responsibility to embrace this evolution and to ensure that the generative technology that drives innovation is grounded in ethical practices,” said Shutterstock CEO Paul Hennessy.

Further, Shutterstock will ban AI-generated images that were not produced via its DALL-E integration. Doing this will allow Shutterstock to accurately compensate the creators whose images are being used by DALL-E.

According to a statement given to The Verge, “Contributors will receive a share of the entire contract value paid by platform partners. The share individual contributors receive will be proportionate to the volume of their content and metadata that is included in the purchased datasets.”

Shutterstock says creators will receive payouts on earning from images used to train the AI model and royalties every six months.

Source: Shutterstock Via: The Verge