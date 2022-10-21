Intel previews the next-generation of Thunderbolt

Intel is targeting content creators and gamers with multi-monitor setups in its next-generation Thunderbolt preview.

The new Thunderbolt port will deliver 80Gbps of bandwidth, switching to 120Gbps for video-intensive usage. It will also include support for DisplayPort 2.1 and double the PCI Express data throughput for faster storage and external graphics. The next-generation Thunderbolt is also compatible with prior versions of Thunderbolt, USB and DisplayPort.

“We’re very excited to lead the industry forward with the next generation of Thunderbolt built on the USB4 v2 specification, advanced to this next generation by Intel and other USB Promoter Group members,” Jason Ziller, general manager of Intel’s client connectivity division, said.

Intel says it will share more details, including the next-generation Thunderbolt’s name, features, and capabilities, in 2023.

Image credit: Intel

Source: Intel