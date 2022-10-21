Jony Ive’s successor Evans Hankey is reportedly already leaving Apple

Evans Hankey, the successor to Jony Ive, is leaving Apple, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Following Ive’s departure from Apple in 2019, Hankey led Apple’s design team alongside software chief Alan Dye. Hankey reportedly told employees that he will remain with Apple for the next six months before leaving the company.

Apple has yet to name a replacement for Hankey.

Hankey worked under Jony Ive before eventually becoming the tech giant’s design team leader following Ive’s leaving the company.

The company shared the following statement with employees regarding Hankey’s departure:

“Apple’s design team brings together expert creatives from around the world and across many disciplines to imagine products that are undeniably Apple. The senior design team has strong leaders with decades of experience. Evans plans to stay on as we work through the transition, and we’d like to thank her for her leadership and contributions.”

Source: Bloomberg