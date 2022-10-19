Apple to release iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura on October 24th

iPadOS 16 will be available to iPad users on October 24th.

The software has several new features in various areas, including Messages and Mail.

For Messages, users will be able to edit or unsend texts, as well as recover deleted messages. In Mail, emails can be scheduled ahead of time or be cancelled before it gets to the recipient’s inbox.

Many will also be relieved to hear the Weather app is finally making its way onto the iPad.

Users will need an iPad or iPad mini (5th generation or later), an iPad Air (3rd generation or later) or an iPad Pro to access the update.

Apple revealed the details alongside two models of the 2022 iPad Pro, featuring the same M2 chip seen in the MacBook Air (2022) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022).

The tech giant also revealed a redesigned entry-level iPad. The 10.9-inch device with 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution features squared-off edges, a Touch ID button and USB-C.

Apple also lists October 24th as the release date for macOS Ventura and its notable Continuity Camera feature, which allows users to use their iPhone as a webcam.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple