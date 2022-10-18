What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late October 2022

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Normally, these come in two waves and now, the company has revealed what’s coming to Game Pass in the second half of October. Note: ‘Cloud’ refers to a game that can be streamed via Xbox Cloud Gaming to a variety of devices, including Android and iOS.

First, as previously announced, the highly anticipated A Plague Tale: Requiem launched on Game Pass (Xbox Series X/S, PC and Cloud) on October 18th. On top of that, here’s everything else hitting Game Pass later this month:

Amnesia: Collection (Cloud, Console and PC) — October 20th

Amnesia: Rebirth (Cloud, Console and PC) — October 20th

Phantom Abyss (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X/S) — October 20th

Soma (Cloud, Console and PC) — October 20th

Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Console and PC) — October 21st

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (PC) — October 27th

Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Console and PC) — October 27th

Signalis (Cloud, Console and PC) — October 27th

It’s also worth noting that Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition, which adds new civilizations, maps, and more, will release as a free update to all players (including those on Xbox Game Pass) on October 25th.

Further, mobile-optimized touch controls have been added to Slime Rancher 2, while Persona 5 Royal is confirmed to have them when it launches on October 21st.

Finally, here’s everything that’s leaving Game Pass on October 31st:

Alan Wake: American Nightmare (Console and PC)

Backbone (Cloud, Console and PC)

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Console and PC)

Project Wingman (Cloud, Console and PC)

Second Extinction (Cloud, Console and PC)

Sniper Elite 4 (Console and Cloud)

The Forgotten City (Cloud, Console and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of an exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any game on the service and keep playing even after it leaves the catalogue.

Find out what came to Xbox Game Pass earlier this month here.

Image credit: Atlus

Source: Xbox